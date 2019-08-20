Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lifted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Investec Asset Management LTD Has Upped Colgate (CL) Holding by $378,148 as Share Price Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.69 million, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 708,587 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $241.84. About 1.05 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 4.87M shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $71.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,890 shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 40,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cap City Trust Fl has 1.48% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). United Serv Automobile Association has 1.22 million shares. Elm Ltd Llc holds 4,405 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 67,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hl Fincl Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 158,273 shares. Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Communications Dba First Bankers Trust Communications has invested 0.31% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co holds 10,198 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 19,560 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 279,578 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Company has 29,702 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 11,466 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 706,754 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd holds 1.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,316 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation owns 921,417 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund reported 19,077 shares stake. Koshinski Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory Inc reported 109,417 shares stake. The California-based Everett Harris And Com Ca has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Crawford Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sandy Spring Bank invested in 0.27% or 12,942 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc owns 433,886 shares. Ima Wealth Inc reported 7,614 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co invested 0.83% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Savant Cap Ltd has 5,022 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lederer Investment Counsel Ca holds 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1,241 shares. Miura Global Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 55,000 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 5,274 shares to 9,064 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,314 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.