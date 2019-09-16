Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Position By $553,373; Hornbeck Offshore Services Has 0.36 Sentiment

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 97.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company acquired 2,809 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 5,681 shares with $1.12 million value, up from 2,872 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc (HOS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 10 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 28 sold and decreased their holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 21.29 million shares, up from 20.80 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 16 Increased: 5 New Position: 5.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 1.85% above currents $198.89 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Nomura. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, August 5. Argus Research maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $186 target in Thursday, April 18 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 18. Citigroup maintained the shares of ECL in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 47,875 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Company has 72,252 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.23M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 97,616 were reported by Bath Savings. Harvey Lc reported 9,631 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). South State Corporation holds 0.12% or 5,120 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 233,991 shares. 7,176 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Freestone Capital Holdg Limited Liability reported 7,479 shares. Rockland Tru holds 1.4% or 71,420 shares. 22,571 were reported by Eagle Capital Mngmt Lc. Madison Investment Holding Inc stated it has 7,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). California-based Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 8,964 shares to 14,625 valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,865 shares and now owns 2,699 shares. Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) was reduced too.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for 1.33 million shares. D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd owns 1.00 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp has 0.87% invested in the company for 3.17 million shares. The New York-based Fine Capital Partners L.P. has invested 0.8% in the stock. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P., a New York-based fund reported 3.70 million shares.

Analysts await Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 32.05% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.78 per share. After $-0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.90% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.0014 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7544. About 60,220 shares traded. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) has declined 78.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HOS News: 21/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE CLOSED ON $36.6M PURCHASE FROM ARIES MARINE; 02/05/2018 – Hornbeck Offshore 1Q Loss/Shr $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOS); 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $41.6M, EST. $50.3M; 02/05/2018 – HORNBECK OFFSHORE 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.04, EST. LOSS/SHR 69C; 19/04/2018 SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 8.94 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HORNBECK OFFSHORE SERVICES INC AS OF DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.2% Position in Hornbeck Offshore

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. The company has market cap of $28.66 million. It operates offshore supply vessels , multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore gas and oil exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally.