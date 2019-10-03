Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $1.02 Million; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake By $15.23 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 74.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,865 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 2,699 shares with $351,000 value, down from 10,564 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $112.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 3.15 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) stake by 1121.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 217,500 shares as Anadarko Pete Corp (APC)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 236,900 shares with $16.72 million value, up from 19,400 last quarter. Anadarko Pete Corp now has $36.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 224.70% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 16,500 shares to 49,400 valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 98,200 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anadarko Petroleum has $7600 highest and $65 lowest target. $72’s average target is -1.06% below currents $72.77 stock price. Anadarko Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “ConocoPhillips closes nearly $2.7B asset sale – Houston Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron/Anadarko Deal: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,982 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.03% or 173,533 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 1.63 million shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 397,121 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 3,202 shares. City holds 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 125 shares. Fort LP holds 0.02% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Next Fincl Gru holds 0.01% or 779 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.19% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 11,278 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 13,323 shares. 80,580 were accumulated by Tdam Usa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.19% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Westport Asset holds 1.33% or 27,652 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 44,100 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 5,538 shares to 27,478 valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,287 shares and now owns 10,990 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Limited Partnership invested in 135,000 shares. Bardin Hill Mgmt Partners Limited Partnership reported 2.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,200 shares. First Merchants owns 68,239 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 2.79% or 110,520 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability Corp holds 3,735 shares. 21,000 are owned by Cincinnati Financial Corporation. Northstar Advsrs invested in 0.36% or 15,176 shares. Everett Harris & Ca invested 0.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Markel has 224,000 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 68,608 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.88M shares. Asset One Limited invested in 440,781 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 25,821 were reported by Vision Capital Mgmt.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 18.99% above currents $130.47 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.