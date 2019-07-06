Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Holds Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lifted Position in Gentex (GNTX)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 44,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,174 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 122,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 2.24M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. Chiodo Matthew had bought 120 shares worth $2,510. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Downing Steven R. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. Nash Kevin C also bought $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 153,751 shares to 4,790 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 48,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,075 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvz Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,130 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.06% stake. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd has 1.77 million shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 18,936 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 92,400 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Llc has invested 2% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Foothills Asset invested in 88,935 shares. 3,540 are held by Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 14,460 shares. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 440,600 shares. Fort LP holds 0.34% or 80,992 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 34,797 shares. Sprott, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 420,000 shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 15,225 shares to 18,241 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,415 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

