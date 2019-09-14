Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Ebay (EBAY) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lowered Holding

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 515,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, down from 535,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.44M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 19/04/2018 – DJ eBay Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBAY); 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 6,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 68,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eBay Inc. (EBAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UBS Downgrades eBay, Citing Full Valuation – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shopify Will Acquire 6 River Systems For $450 million – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares to 7,121 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 691,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0% or 349 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv has invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Argent Tru owns 20,170 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Axa reported 1.97 million shares. Tctc Limited Liability Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 144,410 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,815 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Covington Mngmt has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jefferies Limited Liability Corp reported 60,525 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 80,732 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 530,506 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Interstate National Bank has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.35M were reported by Royal London Asset Management. Bridgeway Inc accumulated 958,208 shares. Ameritas Partners invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Texas Yale Cap stated it has 30,535 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Homrich & Berg has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 769,740 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 291,322 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division reported 0.96% stake. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank accumulated 195,377 shares. Ls Invest Lc holds 0.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 138,016 shares. Winfield Assoc Inc reported 8,250 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,589 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc owns 6,525 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 97,133 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,865 shares to 2,699 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,625 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).