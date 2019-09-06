Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position as Share Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Forte Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $109.08. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 9,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,364 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 19,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.63. About 933,904 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 0.22% or 278,479 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) holds 3.62% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 238,691 shares. Profund Advsr Lc has 18,762 shares. 40,000 are owned by Garnet Equity Cap. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Country Club Tru Na accumulated 2,042 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Llc invested in 11,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 94,239 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 39,796 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 239,120 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 2,946 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,361 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv owns 112,559 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,484 shares. The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Il has invested 0.69% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bridgewater Lp has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Everence Cap Mngmt holds 0.24% or 20,017 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 579,478 are held by Personal Corporation. Inv House Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 10,660 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 7,561 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 891 shares. Murphy Management holds 0.22% or 21,242 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank And Trust Com holds 0.05% or 4,170 shares. Symons Capital holds 2.35% or 79,790 shares. Caprock Group accumulated 5,377 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $608.03M for 26.28 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.