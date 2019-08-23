Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Position In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Upped; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.53 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.48. About 2.79M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 51,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, down from 64,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 777,543 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Retail Stocks DECK, DG Get Bull Notes to Start Trading Week – Schaeffers Research” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Management reported 1,956 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.07% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 1.34 million shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 2,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,787 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity accumulated 69,403 shares. Leuthold Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 79,603 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust accumulated 0.01% or 238 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Freestone Cap Holding Lc stated it has 12,306 shares. Coatue Lc owns 1,843 shares. Cornerstone has 371 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $410.95 million for 21.70 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares to 102,418 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.