Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position By $502,020; Csat Investment Advisory LP Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 19.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 11,156 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 46,528 shares with $2.11 million value, down from 57,684 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Previously Treated; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 8:00 PM; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) IN PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 23.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Csat Investment Advisory Lp acquired 5,210 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 27,315 shares with $3.05M value, up from 22,105 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $380.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 22.08 million shares traded or 89.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $118 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,467 shares to 14,743 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 16,532 shares and now owns 44,101 shares. Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 6,328 shares to 28,439 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 4,161 shares and now owns 20,464 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.