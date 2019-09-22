Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Increases Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO); Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Valuation Declined While Eagle Global Advisors Raised Stake by $370,000

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.80M shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces retiree benefits alignment following favorable U.S. Supreme Court ruling; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Marketing Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 13/04/2018 – CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2017 Sustainability Report

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 6,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 68,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mizuho Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MFG) by 306,000 shares to 156,000 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 63,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Orix Corp (NYSE:IX).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,865 shares to 2,699 shares, valued at $351,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,462 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

