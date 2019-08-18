Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $652,080; Chesley Taft & Associates Increases Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 30, UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE CO AND UNITED HEALTHCARE SERVICES FILED A COMPLAINT AGAINST UNITS

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 9,470 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 5,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Redburn Toronto Conference; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

