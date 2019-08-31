Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.33 Million as Stock Rose; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $936.00 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 7,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 13,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $787.65 million for 16.09 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 1,522 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 4.19% or 145,000 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 898 shares. Lincoln Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Whittier Trust Com owns 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 29,814 shares. Cornerstone Investment Llc owns 163,809 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 7,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Washington Tru stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stock Yards Commercial Bank & Tru Co holds 0.02% or 1,195 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corporation invested in 0.21% or 312,256 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 10,842 were reported by Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp. Hyman Charles D has 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Sigma Counselors Inc has 2,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

