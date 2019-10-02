Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Raised Dover (DOV) Holding; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Price Declined, Parsec Financial Management Has Raised Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 4,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 20,464 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 16,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 354,737 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Rev $1.92B; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 26/03/2018 – Delaware AG: DigiGirlz Returns to Wilmington University’s Dover Campus, May 8, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 89.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 7,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 15,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 8,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $274.72. About 352,941 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 85,792 shares to 24,599 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 136,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,467 shares, and cut its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,246 shares to 4,462 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 8,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,625 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

