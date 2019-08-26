Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Trimmed Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Share Price Rose; As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lowered by $365,160 Its Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 48,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 47,232 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, down from 95,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 1.48 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.38M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.64 million for 17.53 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

