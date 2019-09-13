Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Has Lowered by $777,672; As Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stock Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lifted Its Position by $1.04 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 104,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 13.41M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – Ford, Once a Leader and Now a Laggard in the S.U.V. Race, Aims to Catch Up; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO LOSE SEDAN-BUYING CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – FORD SAYS JAN-MARCH VEHICLE SALES -19 PCT Y/Y, VS -21 PCT YR EARLIER; 01/05/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Ford, Fiat Chrysler Report April U.S. Auto Sales; 10/05/2018 – Shale’s Public Enemy No. 1 Says Short the Permian and Eagle Ford; 10/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 06/04/2018 – Ford wins approval for German banking licence; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi launch date; 05/04/2018 – Transport Topics: Ford Concerned NAFTA Rule Changes Wouldn’t Preserve US Jobs; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 27,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 22,353 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $645,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 2.68 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.47 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

