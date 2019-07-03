Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Share Price Declined, Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Stake by $804,540

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 268.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.59. About 2.41 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33 million. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M. $1.50M worth of stock was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

