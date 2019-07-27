Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $333,135; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Value Declined, Hamel Associates Trimmed Its Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 51.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 6,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 876,708 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 8,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 23,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.43 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 31DO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 11/05/2018 – 96FT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin reported 2.63% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,031 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.14% or 113,250 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 60,285 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.29% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 600,753 shares. Everence Cap has 24,944 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 105,008 shares. Twin Tree Management LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 409,046 shares. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 234,193 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.12% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Fundx Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,415 shares to 70,221 shares, valued at $9.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware reported 3,951 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Epoch Investment Ptnrs has 0.02% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 38,561 shares. Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Davenport & Limited Company accumulated 6,826 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National accumulated 2,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 180,080 were accumulated by Maverick Cap Ltd. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,318 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bokf Na invested in 86,518 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,747 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc reported 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Salem Counselors reported 0.18% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 173,629 shares. Prudential Public Ltd reported 1.03M shares stake. Strs Ohio invested 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.76 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.