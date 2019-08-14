Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Boston Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 51.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 6,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6,160 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $554,000, down from 12,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 3.44 million shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 168,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.04M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.94. About 3.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.98 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Company reported 45,728 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has invested 4.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Lc invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). First Finance In reported 22,477 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Beacon Capital reported 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Summit Fincl Strategies Inc reported 7,657 shares. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,093 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank reported 45,824 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Company holds 46,882 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al stated it has 62,127 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 0.34% or 429,859 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 788,153 shares stake. Mckinley Capital Management Delaware reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Town And Country Bancorp And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 1.9% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 49,898 shares. Barr E S has 6,024 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.02M shares to 16.52 million shares, valued at $613.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 173,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Johnson Fin Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jefferies Gru Llc has 86,353 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.24% or 6,000 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 113,874 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 2,939 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hwg Holdings LP accumulated 14 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com accumulated 170,231 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Llc owns 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 46,645 shares. Piedmont Inc reported 11,748 shares. 13,276 are owned by Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 59,449 shares. West Chester Advsr invested in 3,430 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd accumulated 97,055 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 12,395 shares stake.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.