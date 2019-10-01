Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $361,852; Antero Res (AR) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 2.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 12.72 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.34M, down from 15.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $2.885. About 8.16M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Antero Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AR); 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 1,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,945 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, up from 3,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $216.93. About 3.84 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap Corp La stated it has 1.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carroll Fincl Assocs owns 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,524 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,089 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,604 shares. Natixis accumulated 218,909 shares. Sky Inv Lc reported 10,147 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 41,696 shares. Alleghany De stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Advisor Lc invested 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Telos Inc reported 0.12% stake. 18,886 are owned by Zeke Capital Llc. Wealth Architects Lc has 5,215 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Montecito Bancorp invested in 0.09% or 1,213 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 628,461 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,246 shares to 4,462 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,699 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. RADY PAUL M had bought 7,350 shares worth $49,927 on Tuesday, May 28. Warren Glen C Jr bought $150,160 worth of stock or 21,900 shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A., worth $6,900 on Wednesday, May 22. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 6.31M shares to 8.11 million shares, valued at $58.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 556,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 10.83 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.49% or 437,655 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. Rdl Inc holds 0.08% or 19,713 shares in its portfolio. Caymus Capital Partners LP reported 502,744 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 187,223 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Qs Lc invested in 0.02% or 375,980 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt reported 1.18 million shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 409,566 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 12,866 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).