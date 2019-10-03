Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Its Stake by $26.69 Million as Shares Declined

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,933 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 62,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 104,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.13M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup; 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 5,116 shares to 27,707 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings.