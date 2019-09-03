Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Lowered Unilever Plc (UL) Position by $1.21 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Raised Its Position in Schweitzer (SWM) by $850,060 as Stock Value Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 48.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 21,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 22,591 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 43,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 29/03/2018 – Buyout financings skirt ECB’s lending rules; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 03/04/2018 – Jumbo deal for Akzo Nobel unit LBO stirs debt markets; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 62,252 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $750.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.02% or 17,132 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 17,333 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Comml Bank has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Yorktown Mngmt And Research has 31,083 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP stated it has 39,803 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 38,272 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. James Invest Rech owns 17,715 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 66,163 were accumulated by First Advsr L P. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 14,528 shares. Alphaone Llc reported 0.04% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 25,350 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) or 873 shares. 1.70M are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 82,427 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.