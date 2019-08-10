Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $560,832; 0 Analysts Bullish Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $192.0000 185.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $180.0000 170.0000

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $191.0000 188.0000

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $198.0000 193.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $186 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $193 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 52.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 1,472 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company holds 1,314 shares with $501,000 value, down from 2,786 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid transition; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $475 target in Monday, March 11 report. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. The rating was maintained by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cibc Corporation has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paragon Cap Limited has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,023 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Co owns 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,299 shares. 6,820 are held by Pinnacle Prtnrs. Wellington Shields And Co Lc invested in 4,631 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 1.56% or 13,670 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 5,063 shares or 0.85% of the stock. New England Inv Retirement Gru holds 0.36% or 2,090 shares. Aperio Ltd Com reported 353,591 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation owns 16,538 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap has 92,819 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,369 are held by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2.71 million shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,180 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $8.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Simon Property Group, Inc. shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 0.12% stake. Parametric Portfolio has 0.12% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 1,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,917 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 23,900 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 13,508 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corporation owns 692,323 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Aristotle Fund Limited Partnership reported 10.96% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 3,896 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 721 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whitnell stated it has 0.16% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 829,023 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advsr owns 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 1,329 shares. Strs Ohio reported 597,955 shares.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming