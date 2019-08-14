Towle & Co Trimmed Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Position by $2.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Tarbox Group Trimmed Realty Income (O) Position as Stock Price Declined

Tarbox Group Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc sold 5,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 129,970 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 135,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 754,394 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.845. About 141,518 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.12% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Benedict Financial owns 21,844 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Co reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas holds 20,227 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Llc has 1,882 shares. Telemus Cap accumulated 10,050 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Norinchukin Bancshares The has 60,192 shares. Everence stated it has 0.06% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 910 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.19% stake. Zimmer Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.88% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 1.00M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 1.18 million shares. Nomura Holding holds 43,949 shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13M shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $28.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.