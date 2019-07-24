Towle & Co Raised Its Holding in Huntsman (HUN) by $632,346 as Stock Declined; Summit Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 36.68% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.11% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 03/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher; Amazon, Netflix Rebound — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna’s announced move to buy Express Scripts may have just narrowed Amazon’s entry into the health-care space; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.