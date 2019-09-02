Towle & Co Decreased Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position by $10.36 Million; Stock Value Declined; Montecito Bank & Trust Cut Position in Us Bancorp (USB) as Share Value Rose

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $474.13M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Another recent and important U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 88.68% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.53 per share. REGI’s profit will be $2.34 million for 50.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.97% EPS growth.