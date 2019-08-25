Towle & Co Has Boosted Huntsman (HUN) Holding by $632,346; Stock Declined; Waters (WAT) Holder Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 657,234 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 2.76M shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06 million and $224.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 0.31% or 1,780 shares. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 1.16% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri has 0.28% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 10,145 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0.36% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fundsmith Llp holds 5.03 million shares. Regions Financial has 252 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 89,751 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.07% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 6,290 shares. Bailard holds 3,178 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability holds 1,515 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.97% stake. Everence Management holds 0.07% or 1,646 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 800 shares.

