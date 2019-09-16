Towle & Co Lowered Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding; Shorts at CI FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CIFAF) Raised By 46.12%

Towle & Co decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Towle & Co holds 1.60M shares with $49.56 million value, down from 1.61 million last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $13.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 1.54 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes

CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had an increase of 46.12% in short interest. CIFAF’s SI was 609,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.12% from 417,400 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 191 days are for CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s short sellers to cover CIFAF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.68. About 186 shares traded. CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $3.38 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It has a 9.17 P/E ratio. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.75M for 8.92 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 9.19% above currents $34.62 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $3900 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12. Stephens upgraded the shares of ALLY in report on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating.

