Towle & Co Has Lowered Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position by $10.36 Million; Share Price Declined; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.03 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 4.32M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 325,362 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 08/03/2018 Renewable Energy Group 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 700,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $55.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene and WellCare stockholders back tie-up – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Stockholders Approve Proposals Regarding Pending Acquisition of WellCare – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,014 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 329,127 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 82,000 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 2.74% or 3.89M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 167,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 31,923 are held by Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Consolidated Inv Group Lc holds 44,500 shares. C Ww Group A S reported 0.13% stake. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Limited Co reported 517,772 shares. 635,111 are held by Cortland Assoc Mo. North Star Inv Management stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com stated it has 13,550 shares. Florida-based Cypress Capital Group has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 1,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Lost 17.4% in March – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: REGI, AMAT, ENTA – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Renewable Energy Group Slumped 35.2% in May – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renewable Energy Group Launches New Website That Serves as Leading Resource on Cleaner Fuels – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.