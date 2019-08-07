Towle & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $10.36 Million as Market Value Declined; Rpm International (RPM) Shares Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Stake

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 673,058 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q REV. $689.3M, EST. $444.0M (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 152,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.90 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 676,915 shares traded or 13.08% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 38,555 shares to 280,313 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regis Corp (NYSE:RGS) by 255,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Capitol Federal Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.38 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.