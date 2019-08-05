Towle & Co Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Cut by $2.82 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Cut Stake by $781,200

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 967,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 986,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 437,532 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 83,545 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting; 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV)

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton holds 0.03% or 103,000 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 22,312 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 4,495 shares. Concourse Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 33,026 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,983 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,799 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) or 250 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company holds 67,392 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 47,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 4,938 shares. 717,812 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 6,146 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 7,600 shares to 247,307 shares, valued at $11.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 290,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 109,503 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Llc has invested 1.23% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,602 shares. Citigroup accumulated 374,761 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Benjamin F Edwards Company invested in 0% or 58 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 28,872 shares or 2.2% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 41,419 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 3,583 shares. M&T Bank Corp reported 9,665 shares stake. Veritable LP has 7,095 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,107 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,274 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 366,755 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.