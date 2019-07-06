Towle & Co Has Boosted Its Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI) by $477,958; Nordea Investment Management Ab Decreased Its Verint Systems (VRNT) Stake by $790,600; Stock Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Verint Systems (VRNT) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,800 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 49,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Verint Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 226,534 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 28/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 10/04/2018 – Verint Workforce Management Receives Perfect Customer Satisfaction Scores in Multiple Categories of New Market Report; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – Verint 4Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.91M market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Networks Lc holds 0% or 13 shares. Aperio Ltd Co reported 6,534 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc invested in 10,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 46,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 8,283 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap stated it has 0.26% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Credit Agricole S A holds 131,504 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 405,708 shares stake. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 0% stake. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,501 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% or 198 shares. Moreover, American Intll Gp has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 41,179 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Company accumulated 26,800 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $64,182 activity.

Analysts await Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. VRNT’s profit will be $38.15M for 23.85 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Verint Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 66,651 shares to 151,807 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

