Towle & Co Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Lowered by $10.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Md Sass Investors Services Decreased Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $4.83 Million; Stock Value Declined

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $457.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 441,184 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 115,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 673,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.59M, down from 788,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 34,758 shares to 448,350 shares, valued at $22.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc stated it has 23,604 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 191 shares. Wright Ser Inc reported 15,762 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Com accumulated 111 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 659 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mgmt Llc owns 77,871 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 340,548 shares. D E Shaw & Communications, New York-based fund reported 2.39 million shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 13,344 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 74,600 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,888 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 257,547 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 12,802 shares. Citigroup reported 179,575 shares. Element Management invested 0.02% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 1,068 shares. 33,000 are held by Strs Ohio. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0% or 8,657 shares. 19,617 are held by Inverness Counsel Ltd Ny. Matarin Cap Ltd reported 0.39% stake. Ubs Asset Americas has 16,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 420,390 shares. Shell Asset reported 44,479 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 19,494 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Nomura Incorporated holds 0% or 32,116 shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 36,996 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $34.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 28,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

