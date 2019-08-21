Towle & Co Lowered Its Position in Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by $10.36 Million; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut by $21.15 Million Its Stake

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.51M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $280.61. About 703,377 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Recorded 1Q Charge of $70M Resulting From Settlements With Over 70 Pan-European Claimants; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.07% . The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 159,215 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has declined 19.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Debora Frodl, James C. Borel to Board; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5.0C; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board

More notable recent Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Here's Why Renewable Energy Group Rose 12.4% in January – Motley Fool" on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: "Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Renewable Energy Group to Participate at Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire" published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Takeaways From Renewable Energy Group's Q4 2018 Earnings – The Motley Fool" with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.