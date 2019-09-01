Towle & Co Cut Its Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Stake by $2.82 Million; Market Value Declined; Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Increased Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $519,291

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 938,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.50% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.79. About 233,158 shares traded. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has declined 67.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BGFV News: 31/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Urged By a Group of Investors to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 21/04/2018 DJ Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGFV); 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 31/05/2018 – A Group of Investors Urges Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation to Make Significant Changes to Increase Profitability and Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees 2Q EPS 4c-EPS 12c; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 2.4% Position in Big 5 Sporting; 11/05/2018 – Gsa Capital Partners LLP Exits Position in Big 5 Sporting; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 19,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 227,100 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 207,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81M shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN NEAR LOW-END OF RANGE OF 15.9% TO 16.3%; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – LENNY WILL SUCCEED STEVEN F. GOLDSTONE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 40,447 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bb&T owns 7,772 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Lc reported 15,060 shares. 254 are held by Assetmark. Csat Advisory LP invested in 1,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & owns 409,151 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6.63M shares in its portfolio. Dana Inv holds 14,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 832 shares or 0% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 140,445 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc accumulated 97,915 shares. Tompkins Financial accumulated 0% or 600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 670,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company holds 30,552 shares.

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9,450 shares to 51,225 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,971 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. The insider OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold BGFV shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.07 million shares or 1.40% less from 12.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsr reported 103,000 shares. Coatue Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 285,645 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Jefferies Limited Company reported 26,900 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,799 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests invested in 0% or 250 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 27,114 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 321,950 shares. 22,312 are owned by Citadel Advsr Lc. Towle Com invested in 0.46% or 1.28 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 17,817 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0% invested in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) for 1.58M shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 28,480 shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 315,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).