Towle & Co Has Increased United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding by $477,958; Market Value Declined; Allstate (ALL) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $594,268

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 165,535 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 159,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS) by 13,442 shares to 197,241 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,295 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

