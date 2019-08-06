Towle & Co Has Raised United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake by $477,958; Land & Buildings Investment Management Upped Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $30.65 Million; Market Value Rose

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 260,727 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.27 TO $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55M, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.87. About 1.97 million shares traded or 20.06% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MLN TO $3,690 MLN, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will High Costs Mar Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will E&P Capex Slowdown Mar Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Marriott (MAR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Trims ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Setting the Tone for Marriott’s (MAR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 1,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Incorporated holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 22,899 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Swiss Retail Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 968,744 shares. 4,408 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 46 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications Inc holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank has 0.29% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Sterling Llc stated it has 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 0.06% or 821,172 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 5,291 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability, a Washington-based fund reported 44 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Com reported 2,516 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 58,940 shares to 29,845 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 30,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt reported 1,866 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication, Wisconsin-based fund reported 916 shares. 154,828 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). D E Shaw & Inc holds 30,555 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 4,850 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Creative Planning accumulated 45,207 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). American Intl has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 50,642 were accumulated by Comerica Bank & Trust.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “United Natural Foods Struggles to Digest Its SUPERVALU Acquisition – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Tesla, PayPal And More – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “United Natural Foods to Participate At Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did United Natural Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:UNFI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods’ (UNFI) CEO Steve Spinner on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.