Towle & Co Has Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding; Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has $4400 highest and $4000 lowest target. $41.33’s average target is 28.16% above currents $32.25 stock price. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $41.0000 New Target: $44.0000 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

Towle & Co decreased Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as Ally Finl Inc (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Towle & Co holds 1.61M shares with $44.29 million value, down from 1.79M last quarter. Ally Finl Inc now has $11.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 660,293 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Adj Tangible Book Value $27.45/Share; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Adjusted Efficiency Ratio in Low 40s Percent; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in North America. The company has market cap of $5.21 billion. The company's suite of services includes irregular route, dedicated, expedited, port drayage, and cross-border services in the United State/Mexico/Canada through dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and specialized trailers, and intermodal containers. It has a 13.22 P/E ratio. It also provides rail intermodal and non-asset based freight brokerage, and logistics management services; and sells various used trucks and trailers, as well as offers a range of financing options.

More notable recent Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KeyBanc’s Key Takeaways From Meetings With Knight-Swift Transportation Management – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks Boosting Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

It closed at $32.25 lastly. It is down 11.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.27% the S&P500. Some Historical KNX News: 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $46; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q EPS 39c; 08/03/2018 Officer/Dir Knight Gifts 794 Of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Net $70.4M; 17/05/2018 – Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Freight volumes, pricing lift U.S. trucker Knight-Swift’s profit; 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 24/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Knight-Swift Transport 1Q Rev Before Fuel Surcharge $1.12; 16/03/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION – UNIT ACQUIRED ALL OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF ABILENE MOTOR EXPRESS

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71M for 7.86 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ally Financial raised to investment grade by Fitch – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “3 Banking Options For People With Inconsistent Income – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GMAC Capital Trust I: Another Safe High Yielder – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ally Financial has $3400 highest and $32 lowest target. $33’s average target is 8.27% above currents $30.48 stock price. Ally Financial had 3 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) rating on Friday, July 19. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target.