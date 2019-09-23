Towle & Co Increased By $12.52 Million Its Tenneco (TEN) Position; K12 (LRN) Sentiment Is 1.42

Towle & Co increased Tenneco Inc (TEN) stake by 91.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towle & Co acquired 1.14 million shares as Tenneco Inc (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Towle & Co holds 2.39M shares with $26.49M value, up from 1.25M last quarter. Tenneco Inc now has $1.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 435,012 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal Mogul To Be Funded Through Cash, Tenneco Equity and Assumption of Debt

K12 Inc (LRN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.20, from 1.62 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 95 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 67 trimmed and sold holdings in K12 Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 34.25 million shares, up from 33.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding K12 Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 48 Increased: 66 New Position: 29.

The stock increased 4.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 125,614 shares traded. K12 Inc. (LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With Aristotlelnsight::K12; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 14/05/2018 – Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on May 19; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 29.95 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -337.50% negative EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. for 442,130 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 191,753 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hood River Capital Management Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 584,368 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has invested 0.77% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 234,747 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -7.48% below currents $12.97 stock price. Tenneco had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Smith Brandon B. bought 20,000 shares worth $189,600. 60,000 shares valued at $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7.