Towle & Co Trimmed Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $4.91 Million; Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stake by $5.90 Million

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 181,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.29 million, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.76. About 3.76 million shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 155,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.51 million, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 983,764 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 05/03/2018 – Sinclair Promotes Tom Long to General Manager in Boise, Idaho; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Will Grant Sinclair Options to Acquire Stations in Chicago; Austin, Texas; 20/04/2018 – FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair’s Deal; 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim Raises Sinclair Broadcast EPS Estimate After Quarterly Print – Benzinga” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair has $10B-plus deal to acquire former Fox sports nets – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Com invested in 51,648 shares or 0.42% of the stock. United Service Automobile Association has 11,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech invested in 0.01% or 36,355 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Citigroup owns 49,601 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 119,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 454,281 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co owns 875,013 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 65,573 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). 82,776 are owned by First Trust Advsr L P. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 5,200 shares. Jump Trading Ltd has 0.1% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 271,600 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ajo LP has 1.14M shares.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.