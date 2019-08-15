Towle & Co Has Lifted Stake in Huntsman (HUN); Gendell Jeffrey L Lifted Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $18.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 1.35M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntsman And Subsidiary To ‘BB+’; Outlook Pos; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN TO SPEND $2B `WAR CHEST’ ON M&A OR BUYBACKS; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE YEAR $1.2 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2023; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman’s Board Approves Increase to Share Repurchase Authorization up to $1 Billion; Huntsman also Announces a New $1.2 Bill; 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman to Spend $2 Billion `War Chest’ on M&A or Buybacks: CEO; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Affiliate of Sun Capital Completes $350 Million Sale of Demilec to Huntsman Corporation

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 140.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 680,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09 million, up from 483,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 39.28M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S MEITUAN-DIANPING TAPS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, MORGAN STANLEY FOR POTENTIAL HONG KONG LISTING; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited reported 0.1% stake. M&T National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 11,746 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 48,967 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts invested in 0.09% or 18,175 shares. Pnc Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35,802 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 30,173 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.02% or 215,607 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 30,986 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,305 shares. Sir Ltd Partnership reported 817,389 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bancshares owns 2,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huntsman: A Perspective For The Board – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Huntsman Corporation (HUN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 57,993 shares to 801,739 shares, valued at $14.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 35,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Springowl Associate Lc holds 1.63% or 44,000 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York reported 774,322 shares stake. Of Virginia Va owns 29,797 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt has invested 3.58% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.69M were reported by Prio Wealth L P. Highland Cap Ltd Company invested in 1.2% or 573,054 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White accumulated 1.21% or 134,489 shares. Alethea Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 20,000 shares. At Bankshares holds 17,327 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0.28% stake. 397,314 were reported by Estabrook Capital. Jefferies Group Ltd has 203,642 shares. Miles Incorporated owns 23,776 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 15,551 shares. Ohio-based Schulhoff has invested 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America July credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.