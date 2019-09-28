Towle & Co Cut Sonic Automotive (SAH) Position by $2.98 Million; Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Raised Holding by $424,896 as Share Value Rose

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 287,606 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 2,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 9,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook user sues over data breach scandal; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg says his data was exploited in Facebook scandal, too; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 01/05/2018 – Facebook privacy scandal won’t slow Main Street retailers’ social ad spend @surveymonkey; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS A FURTHER INDEPENDENT AUDIT ALONGSIDE REGULATORY INVESTIGATIONS WILL “CONFIRM THIS ONCE AND FOR ALL” – TWEET; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 19/03/2018 – STATE AG JEPSEN SEEKS EXPLANATION FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal

