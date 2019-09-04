Towle & Co Has Increased Its Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI) by $477,958 as Stock Declined; Convergence Investment Partners Increases Stake in Genomic Health (GHDX)

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 13,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, up from 8,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.87. About 355,836 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 21/03/2018 – Genomic Vision: 2017 Annual Results; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – IN 2018, PLANS TO DIRECT RESOURCES TO EXPAND ITS ONCOTYPE DX OFFERING; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M; 23/03/2018 – ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Below 50D-MA; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC GHDX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34, REV VIEW $383.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company's stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 876,092 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 4,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symons Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 12,335 shares. Lumina Fund Limited reported 16,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0% or 144 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 296,800 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 42,705 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,305 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 5,979 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,466 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited invested in 208 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 61,606 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Cap has 0.03% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 186,910 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.73% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Nomura reported 0% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc reported 18,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Shoppers employees demand answers – Washington – Washington Business Journal" on March 25, 2019

More notable recent Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Merger Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€" MCRN, TYPE, GHDX, CBM – GlobeNewswire" on September 03, 2019

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,215 shares to 17,199 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,982 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).