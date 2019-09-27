Towle & Co Has Trimmed Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) as Share Price Rose; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Upped Holding

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 596,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.11M, up from 590,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $817.57. About 316,572 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Chipotle Earnings: Investors Aren’t Taking a Wait-And-See Approach — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.56M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 1.98 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 624,455 shares to 3.13M shares, valued at $619.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 64,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 261,680 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 301,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 8.63 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.