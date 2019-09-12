Towle & Co Trimmed Sonic Automotive (SAH) Stake as Shares Rose; Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) as Stock Value Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 208,215 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 174,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Details Bank’s Relationships With Firearms Industry; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MORE THAN 50 PERCENT OF THE $200 BLN IN FINANCING IS FOCUSED ON CLEAN TECHNOLOGY AND RENEWABLE ENERGY TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WILL RETURN MONEY TO SHAREHOLDERS IF IT MAKES MORE SENSE THAN CONTINUING TO LOOK FOR THINGS TO DO

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 527,921 shares traded or 79.09% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $860.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 654,670 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $36.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 204,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS).