Towle & Co Stake In United Nat Foods (UNFI) Was Has Upped; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Market Valuation Declined, Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Increased by $1.55 Million Its Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 2.48 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,115 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Towle And holds 2.35% or 1.56M shares. Invesco Limited reported 471,747 shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 17,400 shares. 34,841 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Redwood Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 370,364 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 49,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 858 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 43,890 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 184,512 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 296,800 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Voya Inv Limited reported 20,686 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 18,007 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5.24 million shares. Chevy Chase Holdg holds 0.07% or 632,105 shares. Veritable LP has 22,922 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 10,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp accumulated 2,055 shares. Moreover, Ls has 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 73,930 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has 15,764 shares. Confluence Inv Lc stated it has 2.93M shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. 21,561 are held by Cibc World Markets Inc. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 1.28M shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co has 11,641 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.15% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 23,893 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al stated it has 1.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 5,195 Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) shares with value of $119,640 were bought by Stockfish Devin W.