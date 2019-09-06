Towle & Co Increased Huntsman (HUN) Holding; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Upped Its Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.68 million, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 5.33 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Towle & Co increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 28,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 2.60 million shares traded or 14.62% up from the average. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 02/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN BOOSTS BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO UP TO $1B; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP has 384,488 shares. 31,738 were reported by James Inv Rech Incorporated. Sei owns 0.01% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 192,344 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 2,200 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 174,687 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) stated it has 78 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.59% or 30,173 shares in its portfolio. Korea Inv Corporation reported 86,200 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 148,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Etrade Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com owns 11,341 shares.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Signal Says Buy the Dip on Huntsman Stock – Schaeffers Research” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Huntsman Corporation’s (NYSE:HUN) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Lowenstein Sandler Represents Longtime Client Indorama Ventures in $2.1 Billion Acquisition of Huntsman’s Chemicals Units – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has 991 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 10,302 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.19% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rmb Capital Lc holds 0.06% or 23,735 shares. Guardian Trust holds 0.12% or 87,081 shares in its portfolio. Sands Capital Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 9,927 were reported by Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.13% or 19,600 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Montrusco Bolton Investments reported 0.91% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Halsey Associates Ct invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 56,200 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stock Yards Commercial Bank has 4,110 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.