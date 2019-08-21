Towle & Co Increases Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI); As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Shares Rose, Manor Road Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position by $94.05 Million

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.01. About 58,131 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 177,997 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 471,747 are owned by Invesco Limited. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 801 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0% or 17,611 shares. Parkside State Bank holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 22,871 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability Co invested in 250 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Investments Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 9,256 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, Washington-based fund reported 80 shares. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Geode Lc holds 0% or 730,074 shares. Northern accumulated 657,996 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 9,770 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,359 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Gru stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 12,005 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated accumulated 0% or 183 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 16,400 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 9,261 shares. Raymond James And reported 93,871 shares. Kingdon Ltd Company holds 354,309 shares. 121,955 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 0.79% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 1,386 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP invested in 1.35% or 800,000 shares. U S Invsts reported 0.49% stake. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 24,789 shares stake.

