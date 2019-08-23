Towle & Co Lifted United Nat Foods (UNFI) Stake; As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Rose, Excalibur Management Decreased Stake

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.25% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.75. About 16,551 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 12.00 million shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit just below estimates on weak investment banking; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan International Equity Adds Inditex, Cuts Axa; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Natural Foods Delivers Core Growth in the Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UNFI Elects Jack Stahl to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Natural Foods Struggles to Digest Its SUPERVALU Acquisition – Motley Fool” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “United Natural Foods to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results on June 5, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Natural Foods, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 395,145 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 13,313 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 2,384 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 29,184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 45,285 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 78,300 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 801 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 30,480 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Company invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,751 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 1,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 12,959 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Llp owns 5.67M shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 9,256 shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 546,858 shares. Allen Holdg Ny invested in 0.5% or 30,000 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 1.51M shares or 1.64% of the stock. Marco Invest Management Ltd Com owns 179,024 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Ok has invested 0.83% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 145,736 were reported by Cypress Ltd Llc. Montag A & Assocs owns 82,289 shares. Park Circle Company owns 1,300 shares. Cincinnati Fincl reported 60,000 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 10.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 30,789 are owned by Dillon. Redmond Asset Limited Co invested 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 43,961 were reported by Atria Limited Liability.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.