Towle & Co Stake in United Nat Foods (UNFI) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; As Entegris Com (ENTG) Shares Rose, Teton Advisors Has Lowered Its Position

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, down from 241,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 900,885 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 6.21% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 18/04/2018 – Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS: SEAN GRIFFIN, COO, TO RETIRE OCT. 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q ADJ EPS 71C, EST. 55C; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 398,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Com holds 0.01% or 13,991 shares in its portfolio. 26,600 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 19,680 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 86,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 30,969 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 19,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 16,700 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 686,422 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Gp reported 9,325 shares stake. 45,285 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.28M for 21.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Management Ny accumulated 668,500 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 5.37% or 3.19M shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.57 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.04% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division invested in 232 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Llc accumulated 21,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Invest Management Gp has 1.63 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.14% or 9,945 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 21,707 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 18,663 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 51,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Company accumulated 37,060 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 90,300 shares. Daruma Mngmt owns 867,461 shares. Alphaone Invest invested in 855 shares or 0.02% of the stock.