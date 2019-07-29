Towle & Co Holding in United Nat Foods (UNFI) Has Lifted by $477,958; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Trimmed Stake

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $99.33. About 457,543 shares traded or 8.96% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.19M market cap company. The stock increased 6.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.87. About 17,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.01% or 122,264 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,845 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 657,996 shares. Bridgeway has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). 32,900 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Aperio Gp Llc reported 100,171 shares stake. New Amsterdam Prns Lc New York reported 137,668 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability holds 177,585 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). The New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 418,298 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 20,900 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 6,793 shares to 58,793 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.