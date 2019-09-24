Towle & Co Has Boosted By $3.50 Million Its United Nat Foods (UNFI) Holding; Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Shorts Decreased By 18.1%

Towle & Co increased United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) stake by 27.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Towle & Co acquired 436,960 shares as United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI)’s stock declined 19.25%. The Towle & Co holds 2.00 million shares with $17.94 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. United Nat Foods Inc now has $634.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 332,284 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.18% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.06 TO $3.14, EST. $3.07; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Organizational Changes; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) had a decrease of 18.1% in short interest. AQXP’s SI was 43,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.1% from 52,500 shares previously. With 43,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP)’s short sellers to cover AQXP’s short positions. The SI to Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 0.18%. The stock increased 6.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 513,928 shares traded or 191.54% up from the average. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) has declined 7.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.93% the S&P500. Some Historical AQXP News: 08/05/2018 – AQUINOX PHARMACEUTICALS – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TOTALED $92.7 MLN AS OF MARCH 31; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss $50.2M; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Announces Year End 2017 Financial Results; 17/04/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals at Deutsche Bank Conference May 9; 12/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals FY17 Loss/Shr $2.14; 27/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Prostatitis Therapeutics: Global Pipeline Analysis Report 2017 with Key Players Angelini Acraf, TFPharma and Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Aquinox Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 62c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UNFI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 47.91 million shares or 1.35% more from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 70,481 shares. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 874,964 shares. D E Shaw & Communication has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 27,055 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Saba Capital Limited Partnership invested in 80,000 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability reported 355,588 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 51,100 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Psagot Investment House holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 1,720 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 122,000 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% or 41,985 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated holds 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) or 7,035 shares. 300 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $103.51 million. The firm primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder.